Kicking Back and Drinking White Claw This Summer Isn’t Complete Without This Brümate Insulated Holder

A couple of years ago, I was introduced to White Claw (I think it was actually Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, but that’s neither here nor there at this point) by my boyfriend’s sister. She was looking for a lighter alternative to drinking while on vacation. The idea of a spiked seltzer kind of skeeved me out. Coming from hazy memories of drinking Four Loko (before they got rid of the caffeine) in college and going through a phase of Icing my friends with Smirnoff, I didn’t think I wanted to stray too far from traditional alcohol.

But what White Claw and other spiked seltzers do really well is take the “alcoholness” out of these beverages. They taste just like plain ol’ flavored seltzer that you’d drink on a hot day. They’re like La Croix’s older brother with kids and a pair of Crocs that frequents local breweries for the day. So for the last two summers, I’ve been swigging seltzer more often than beer and wine. And because of this, I’ve had my fair share of hot cans, basking in the sun, ready to disappoint me as soon as I take a sip. Thankfully, I finally invested in something that can help: BrüMate’s Hopsulator Slim.

While insulated can holders aren’t really news to anyone, especially if you’re a regular Scouted reader, ones that are specifically made for seltzer cans were new to me (they tend to be skinnier and taller than the normal can, 12 fl oz vs around 8 fl oz). The BrüMate insulated holders are triple-insulated to keep your can cold no matter what. Simply push the can into the cylinder and it keeps it secure. There’s even a non-slip bottom to keep it from spilling next to a pool.

I thought I had cracked the code, proudly proclaiming that I had found the best thing for our summer vacation. When I showed them to my boyfriend’s sister, she smiled and showed off the two that she has had for months now, covered in stickers and ready to keep her seltzers cold, even in the summer heat.

