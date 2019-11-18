SLEEPING ON A CLOUD
The Buffy Cloud Comforter Is 20% Off on Amazon, Today Only
Now’s your chance to get in on the fun with a brand new comforter that will make you excited to get into bed. The Buffy Cloud Comforter is 20% off on Amazon, today only. Grab a Full/Queen for $112 or a King/CalKing for $140. I’ve had my Buffy for a while now and I cannot tell you how much I love it. It’s the only time I’ve owned a comforter that I’ve wanted to talk about, not just something I picked up at Target. To me, it’s a no-brainer to pick one up while it’s on sale on Amazon.
The Buffy Cloud Comforter is made from a lightweight, breathable eucalyptus fabric that is unbelievably soft. It’s filled with a gossamer fiber that’s air-blown to make you feel like you’re wrapping yourself in a, well, cloud. It’s hypoallergenic and that eucalyptus fabric is sustainable, too. Pair it with the Buffet Duvet Cover and you’ve got a downright dream of a bed setup.
