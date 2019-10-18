The Bullshit You Have to Believe to Be a Republican in 2019

Being a loyal Republican in 2019 requires accepting a few new things.

The list has grown to include believing that Gen. James Mattis is "the world's most overrated general," that Mitt Romney is a "Democrat secret asset," that Nancy Pelosi is a "third-rate (or is it third-grade?) politician," and that Donald Trump is a "stable genius." Thursday, that expanded to believing it’s perfectly normal, and OK, to host world leaders at a Trump resort in Miami.

In other words, it requires gaslighting yourself.