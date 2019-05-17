DSLR > SMARTPHONE PHOTOS
Nothing Beats a DSLR Camera — and Canon’s Rebel T6 Entry Model Is on Sale Now for $400
As much as phones and software like the Google Pixel are giving us insanely good shots, nothing can really match the breadth and quality of a solid DSLR camera. Aside from being quick to the draw and easy to use, a camera like the iconic Canon Rebel T6 simply takes massively higher quality photos than your camera can. And right now, the T6 is on sale at Amazon for $400 and includes two lenses and a carrying case. From an 18 megapixel image sensor to built-in WiFi and other connectivity features that allows for seamless sharing, this type of camera takes the kind of photos you want to show off to others and, in a few decades, the kind of photos you’ll want to look at yourself. If you want to take your photos to the next level this spring or simply try your hand at taking photos that can actually capture the depth of a scene, do yourself a favor and stop relying solely on your smartphone.
