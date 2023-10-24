Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

With the U.S. House of Representatives still without a speaker after three weeks—and with no end in sight to the drama—The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy has someone in mind.

“There’s nothing in the rules that says the speaker has to be a member of Congress. And that’s why we’ve been hearing Donald Trump’s name floated,” Levy explains.

“I think I have the right pick. I think it should be Arnold Schwarzenegger. Because he has experience being a kindergarten cop.”

Levy adds Schwarzenegger is perfect for the role because it’s like “trying to keep a bunch of kindergarten kids in line and letting them know when it’s nap time and when they have to drink their milk and whatever.”

Then, Kurt Bardella, a former Republican-turned-Democratic strategist and Los Angeles Times contributor, tries to make sense of the speakership shambles.

“When you have a party that absolutely stands for nothing, when you have a party that has abandoned really any policy, legislative, substantive element to their core and instead replaced it with a cult of personality, this is the inevitable outcome.”

Then! The Intercept’s Natasha Lennard joins the show to discuss how Scholastic, the world’s largest publisher of children’s books, finds itself under fire for a decision that critics say amounts to a concession to far-right extremists—a decision which Lennard calls “cheap abdication.”

