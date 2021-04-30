The CDC Is on Top of the Science, but Muddying the Message

We are at a tipping point, nearly at the threshold of a 50 percent vaccination rate. The science is working. Yet, more than 20 percent of Americans don’t believe scientific experts and say they are unlikely to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinating enough people to get to herd immunity will require new strategies.

When we asked 6,000 Americans for their leading sources of vaccine information, the leading answer was “the CDC” (42 percent) followed by “internet and social media” (36 percent), “cable TV news” (18 percent) and “local news” (14 percent). Given the raft of COVID-19 misinformation on the web and cable news, it pleased us that so many people get their facts from our top public health agency. The professionals who “follow the science” on COVID-19 should guide our country back to health.

The sad truth, however, is the CDC has not effectively communicated vital health information, like the power of vaccines, masking, and social distancing. Recently, the CDC paused the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, followed by a restart 10 days later. Communication on the news of rare but serious blood clots that led to the pause also triggered additional declines in public confidence in vaccinations, resulting in waning vaccinations this week at sites throughout America.