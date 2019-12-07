Scouted Gift Pick: This Classic Leather Royale Sneaker
What it is: GREATS Royale Sneaker. The best-selling Royale sneaker is handcrafted in Italy and made from premium Italian leather. It’s lined with breathable soft leather, so socks are optional. The OrthoLite insoles will keep anyone’s feet from feeling fatigued, making these good wear-everyday shoes. The Royale comes in a handful of different colors and materials if you want something other than leather. For example, there's the Royale Knit, which is made from recycled ocean and single-use plastics or the Royale High, which brings the low-top into high-top territory. The simple silhouette means that these sneakers can be paired with basically anything.
Who to gift to: Your dad who is always asking for your fashion advice. Your girlfriend who has had the same pair of sneakers for way too long. Your brother to help him look as good as his new wife.
