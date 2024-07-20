The Clintons Are Urging Donors to Keep Cash Flowing to Biden: CNN
OPEN THE TAP
The Clintons are privately encouraging high-dollar democratic donors to keep the cash spigot open while Biden is the presumptive nominee, according to a report by CNN. A source close to the situation who spoke to CNN said former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, have chosen to be “deferential to Biden’s decision,” Another source added that they are generally “deferential to the process,” while declining to tell CNN if the couple have a personal preference on whether Biden should stay or go. Donors are befuddled by the Biden campaign, with one major donor telling CNN, “I don’t know how you campaign with a broadening electoral map without money. I don’t know what they’re doing. I don’t know.” The source added: “I’ve never seen this strategy where you think you can win without money.” High-dollar fundraisers have reportedly come to a screeching halt, with grassroots fundraising driving the campaign, according to CNN.