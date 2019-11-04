CHEAT SHEET
COOK WITH COLOR
Add a Pop of Color to Your Kitchen Gadgets with a $60 Instant Pot in Red
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and if you want to give yourself a little bit of a break in the kitchen, why not outsource some of that cooking to an Instant Pot? Right now, Amazon is marking down the bright red 6QT Instant Pot DUO for $60. That’s $40 off what it would normally cost you and it’s the perfect size to whip up some delicious stews, braised meats, or mashed potatoes for your Thanksgiving table. As with the original, stainless steel version, this red Instant Pot DUO will help cut down your cooking time by up to 70%. It slow cooks, pressure cooks, sautes, and cooks rice (which is helpful for me, as my family makes sausage rice in place of stuffing every year). And, post-holiday, you can use it to create flavorful and hearty soups and stews for the impending bad weather of winter. It’s really an all-in-one powerhouse of cooking prowess. Get it while it’s on sale right now.
