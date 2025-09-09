‘The Conjuring’ House is Going Up for Auction on Halloween

The Rhode Island home that inspired the 2013 box office horror hit, The Conjuring, is going up for auction on the most appropriate day of the year, Halloween. The 18th-century farmhouse, located in the town of Burrillville, will open for bidding at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31, according to JJManning Auctioneers' official website. The home, once inhabited by the Perron family from 1971 to 1980, had a famed visit from paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who reached out to the family after hearing their claims of the centuries-old house being haunted. The 14-room property, dubbed “The Old Arnold Estate,” most recently sold for $1.5 million in 2022. The auction house expects various buyers to “compete” for the purchase of the 1736-built home, said Justin J. Manning, president of JJManning Auctioneers, in a statement to PEOPLE. The business has sold notable properties such as Susan B. Anthony’s birthplace and Myles Standish’s childhood home, but Manning said “this auction is already receiving more attention in one week than all of those others combined.”