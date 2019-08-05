Get Rid of the Mess With Up to 30% Off at the Container Store During Its Customer Favorites Sale

Whether you want to upgrade your home’s existing storage ecosystem or keep pushing off creating one, the Container Store is here to help give you the push you need. During its Customer Favorites Sale, you can get up to 30% off more than 400 items.

The sale covers customer favorites in every section, from closet organizers and office wares to kitchen goods and general storage upgrade. Your closet will get much more efficient with the best-selling Grey 3-Compartment Hanging Sweater Organizer, down to $11 while on sale. You don’t have to put sweaters in it, obviously, but rather anything you’d like easy and structured access to. Think socks, photo albums, old letters, and so on (I’ve got a similar model and store my fitness accessories in it). Or consider the Round Water Hyacinth Hamper, down to $38 right now and designed for easy carrying and cleaning with its washable liner. The Lynk Chrome Pull-Out Cabinet Drawers will completely transform a messy pots-and-pans cabinet into a ready-to-use kitchen assistant. The chrome plating resists rust and pre-assembly makes it very easy to set up. There are various sizes and they start at $36 after the discount. The Poppin Charcoal Box Bench is down to $60 right now and will store anything you want while supporting up to 275 pounds on top of it. Whether that’s someone or something is up to you and you can get the bench in several striking colors. Whatever it is that you decide your home needs to achieve better storage and organization, you will definitely find it at the Container Store. And this sale is your ticket to grab more than you would otherwise, so why wait? | Shop at the Container Store >

