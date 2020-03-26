The Coronavirus and Packed Prisons Make a Lethal Combination

Over-policing and its inevitable consequence, mass incarceration, have often been treated as unintended collateral consequences of well-intentioned efforts toward public safety. Criminalization of vulnerable communities, militarization of law enforcement, the inhumanity of overcrowded and underfunded prisons and jails—all are cast as imperfect but good faith means of keeping society from being sickened by its ills.

Health pandemics, though, have a way of undermining “social order” lies, exposing in-plain-sight systems of abuse that societies innovate and inflict on their most vulnerable citizens. In the U.S., which jails 2.3 million people, more than any other nation in both raw numbers and per capita, coronavirus has magnified the daily cruelties of mass incarceration—and created an urgent need to address them.

Even in the so-called best of times, “social distancing” is an impossibility in America’s overcrowded correctional facilities and immigration detention centers, turning them into centers for contagion. Pandemic necessities such as soap are often in short supply, while alcohol-based sanitizers—like the kind Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State prisoners were producing, for under a dollar an hour, though they may in fact just be rebottling existing product as “NYS Clean packaging”—are considered contraband for those living behind bars. The lives of incarcerated people are also all-too-often contaminated by the daily health threats of vermin, raw sewage, non-potable water, black mold and other biohazards.