The COVID Vaccine Has Turned Doctors Against Each Other: NYT
As the new COVID-19 vaccine is distributed to health care workers, mistrust has cropped up that some are cutting the line. The New York Times reports there have been a few cases of low-risk doctors going ahead of those more likely to be exposed to the virus, leading to one Manhattan hospital chiding staffers in an email. A group of anesthesiologists at another hospital complained to hospital administrators that they should be moved to a higher tier. Meanwhile, doctors and nurses are scrutinizing those on line for the shots and passing judgement on whether they really deserve to go first. “Clearly, we’re ready to mow each other down for it,” one doctor at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital told the Times.