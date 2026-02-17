Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If cold air and central heating have been conspiring against your pout all winter long, consider The Crème Shop’s new launches your rescue plan. Known for its affordable beauty staples and cute, collectible packaging, the Korean beauty brand has doubled down on its lip category with two new compact lip launches that double as bag charms. Whether you’re after pillowy-soft hydration or a flush of buildable color, the brand’s latest lineup will repair, hydrate, and enhance your pout.

Plush Pout Lip Butter See At Target

The Plush Pout Lip Butter is powered by line-smoothing firming peptides and hydration-boosting squalane to soften and firm the delicate skin on your lips for a plumper look. And while the formula is the star of the show, the packaging is undoubtedly swoon-worthy—each one comes with Sanrio stickers (Hello Kitty in Apple, Cinnamoroll in Marshmallow, and Kuromi in Berry) so you can customize your compact.

Kiss & Blush Lip & Cheek Balm See At Target

If you’re looking for a two-in-one formula that delivers moisture with pigment, the new Kiss & Blush Lip & Cheek Balm earns a spot in your rotation. Infused with aloe vera and squalane, the creamy formula melts into both lips and cheeks for a seamless wash of color.