‘The Crown’ Fans Mercilessly Troll Prince Charles and Camilla
A ROYAL MESS
The Crown has not done the Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, any favors. The new season finally introduces Princess Diana—and definitely takes sides as to who’s the bad actor in her marriage with Charles. (Hint: Not Diana.) As a result, fans have been trolling the Prince of Wales and his second wife through social media by declaring their undying love for the late Princess of Wales.
The Duchess, who serves as vice-patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, recently shared a post on the couple’s Instagram congratulating the winners and runners up of the 2020 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition. But the comments section is littered with snide remarks from The Crown viewers like “The Only Princess Is Diana” and “Diana Forever.” Another user posted a smirking emoji, writing, “sweetie. It’s the audacity for me.” Royal biographers will tell you the real-life story of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was more complicated than this season made it seem—but right now, it seems, all the heart emojis are reserved for Princess Di.