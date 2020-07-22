No New Episodes of ‘The Crown’ in 2021
EMPTY THRONE
Netflix has said that it will be taking a filming break on its hit show The Crown this year, amid its final cast changeover. While Season 4 is believed to be in the can and due to drop later this year, with Gillian Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana played by Emma Corrin, there will be no new episodes of The Crown at all in 2021. Deadline reports that the filming break has always been part of The Crown’s production schedule and is not related to the coronavirus pandemic. There was a similar pause between Season 2 and 3 of The Crown, which were separated by a two-year gap as Claire Foy was replaced by Olivia Colman in the starring role. The sixth and final season will shoot in 2022. Netflix announced in January that the fifth season would be the last, only for creator Peter Morgan to reverse that decision this month. Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth for the final two seasons.