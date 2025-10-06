‘The Crown’ Star Reveals Pregnancy on Red Carpet
BABY ON BOARD
The Crown star Erin Richards has revealed a growing baby bump while walking the red carpet at the BAFTA Cymru Awards in Wales on Sunday. The Welsh actress, 39, also revealed her first pregnancy in similar fashion, walking on the red carpet for The Crown season five premiere in London in 2022. Richards played Kelly Fisher, the former partner of Princess Diana’s boyfriend Dodi Fayed in The Crown. Richards has also starred in Gotham, playing Barbara Kean between 2014 and 2019. She has also appeared in horror film Starve Acre and TV show Being Human. Off camera, little is known about Richard’s private life. She has not discussed her partner but was wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger on Sunday. The Daily Beast has contacted Richards’ representatives for comment. The BAFTA Cymru Awards are the biggest annual celebration of creative excellence across film and television in Wales.