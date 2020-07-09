‘The Crown’ Will Sit on the Netflix Throne for Six Seasons After All
God save the Queen! The Crown will run for six seasons after all, as revealed by series creator Peter Morgan. Last year, Morgan said he’d decided to shave a season off the Queen Elizabeth II drama’s originally intended run, ending the series with Season 5. But on Thursday, he said in a statement, per Variety, “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day—it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.” The series spans decades of the British monarch’s life; for its final chapters, Imelda Staunton will play the Queen and Phantom Thread’s Lesley Manville will tackle the role of Princess Margaret.