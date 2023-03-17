Cure Frontman Makes Ticketmaster Refund Fans After Being ‘Sickened’ by Prices
FRIDAY I’M IN LOVE
Robert Smith, the frontman of The Cure, announced that he’d managed to secure a “goodwill” refund from Ticketmaster for fans who’d bought tickets for the band’s upcoming American tour. On Thursday, Smith said he was “sickened” by reports from fans that the ticketing platform had tacked on fees to their purchases which in some cases exceeded the cost of a $20 ticket. “After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and as a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for lowest ticket price (‘ltp’) transactions,” Smith tweeted Thursday. He added that fans who’d bought more expensive tickets would get a $5 refund per ticket for every show on the tour.