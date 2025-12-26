The Cure’s Guitarist and Keyboardist Dies at 65
The Cure’s Perry Bamonte, a longtime guitarist and keyboardist for English rock band The Cure, died on Christmas Day at 65. The band’s current lineup, including founding member Robert Smith, confirmed Bamonte’s death in a statement posted to the group’s website, saying he passed away after a ”short illness” at home. “It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte,” they wrote, calling him a central part of their history. Bamonte’s relationship with The Cure spanned decades. He first joined the group as a guitar technician before becoming a full-time member in 1990. During his initial 14-year run with the band, Bamonte played more than 400 shows and became a vital presence in the group’s live performances. He departed in 2005 but returned in 2022, joining the band for roughly 90 additional concerts. Those shows, the group noted, ranked among “some of the best in the band’s history.” Bamonte’s contributions earned him induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Cure in 2019. The band closed its statement by saying he “will be greatly missed,” and offered condolences to his family.