Turn Up the Heat: Grill Gift Set for Your Culinary-Loving Friend

The designated griller; the head chef; the ultimate meat master. Whatever you call them, every group has one. They are the one who takes the helm when grilling season picks up. While the rest of the BBQ guests are mingling and having a few pre-food drinks, they are the one working tirelessly over a hot grill and they never complain, never sulk, and never ask for a single thanks. Now that the holidays are coming, take a moment to show your culinary-loving friend how much you appreciate their efforts. This customizable Grill Gift Set from Etsy is the pinnacle present for the grill master in your life.

Inside the high-quality maple wood travel case, you’ll find stainless steel tools including tongs, a spatula, a brush, a fork, and a knife. There are also four steel skewers, plus a bonus silicone glove, which is heat, slip, and water-resistant. Put simply, the set includes everything your friend needs to cook up a storm when the opportunity presents. Whether they’re basting fine cuts of meat with the brush or skewering up some kebabs, the kit has a high-end tool that will get the job done in complete style.

You might say that the gift set has your friend’s name written all over it. Why not make that a reality? You can customize the exterior of the maple wood box with an original engraving of the recipient’s name. There are 24 designs from which to choose, including crossed grilling tools or a flame-emblazoned name. Decide which one suits your friend’s sense of style and then tell the maker what name you would like to include within it. If none of the available options appeal to you, contact the seller about having a completely bespoke design engraved on the box instead. The next time there’s the chance to turn up the heat, there will be no confusion over who takes the grill.

EngraveMyMemories Grill Gift Set Buy on Etsy $ 59

