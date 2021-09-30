Hear From a Panel of Global Health Experts in Our Free Virtual Summit, Race to Save the World
The Marathon Continues
One thing that COVID-19 has made clear is the immense impact that infectious diseases can have on underserved populations. While the pandemic has disrupted life everywhere, members of disadvantaged communities have often been left to carry the heaviest burdens. What lessons can we extract from the past eighteen months to help better protect these same communities from infectious disease threats in the future?
Join us for Race to Save the World, a free virtual summit hosted by The Daily Beast and Pfizer, which seeks to answer this question and encourage meaningful dialogue and action to better support global health. This panel-led discussion, moderated by Jackie Kucinich (Daily Beast D.C. Bureau Chief) and featuring experts from Pfizer, Texas A&M, NYU, and Steward Health Care, will highlight key learnings from the pandemic that can be used to establish a long-term strategy for protecting underserved communities from infectious diseases. Sign up now and you'll also have the chance to submit any burning questions you'd want the panelists to potentially address. Seats are limited and first-come, first-served, so be sure to reserve your spot today!
Looking for more information on the topics we'll be covering? Check out all of the event details here.