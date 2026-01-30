Five Standout Products the Daily Beast’s Commerce Editor Was Obsessed With This Month

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Welcome back to “Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves,” a series that picks the brain of Scouted’s Managing Editor of Commerce, Mia Maguire. Every month, Mia highlights the gems she’s found that are worth spending your hard-earned coin on. Here’s what she is loving (or as she would say, “obsessed with”) this month.

Barrier Boosting Oil

“As someone with oily (yet flirting with ‘mature’) skin, I’ve always been deeply suspicious of ending my skincare routine with… well, oil. While I don’t want to look overly matte, the idea of full-on dewy skin—regardless of whatever “clean girl” aesthetic is currently colonizing my For You Page—makes me shudder. Don’t get me wrong—I like a subtle, self-contained glow. I just don’t want to feel sticky, greasy, or like I accidentally brushed my face with a croissant. For context, I moisturize my legs maybe once a month (I know, I know—we’re unpacking that later).”

“That said, anyone with oily or acne-prone skin knows the cruel irony: avoiding moisture to control shine often does the exact opposite. When our skin is dehydrated, it can overproduce oil to compensate. Our skin is, after all, our largest organ—and it’s just trying to protect us, even when its methods are actually counterproductive. Still, not all facial oils are created equal—especially if you have sensitive, reactive (*raising my hand*), or acneic skin. I turn tomato-red if someone merely looks at me, let alone touches my face or introduces a new activity, so I have to be discerning. Thankfully, Clearstem’s entire line is formulated with sensitive and acne-prone skin types in mind. Every product is packed with effective yet gentle ingredients designed to nourish the skin barrier and leave your complexion glowing sans the oil-slick side effects.”

Clearstem Goldenhour Watermelon Barrier Oil “The facial oil is infused with watermelon seed oil, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to fortify the skin barrier, protect against (and reverse) free-radical damage, and plump fine lines by locking in hydration. Most importantly, it feels undetectable on the skin once it sinks in. This is a true dry oil—it absorbs quickly, delivers a true set-it-and-forget-it finish, and leaves zero residue behind. Oh, and it smells incredible—fresh watermelon, without the sticky, melted-popsicle aftermath.” Buy At CLEARSTEM

Macros Made Easy

“If you’re like me and feel the daily pressure to ‘hit your protein’ has somehow surpassed the peer pressure to do drugs in high school, allow me to introduce the easiest way to meet your macros—no chalky powders or joyless chicken breasts required. Veracity’s Metabolic Protein powder delivers 20 grams of protein per two scoops, plus the brand’s proprietary MyoVera blend: a clinically studied complex of chromium and amylopectin designed to support muscle mass and metabolism.”

Veracity Self Care Metabolic Power Protein “Beyond protein and metabolism-supporting amino acids, it also contains a digestive enzyme blend to aid digestion and nourish the gut. All of that would be enough to sell me on it—but the flavor is what sealed the deal. The snickerdoodle-adjacent option (technically called “Vanilla Cinnamon”) is genuinely delicious. I’ve been blending mine with banana, chia seeds, colostrum powder, and almond milk, and it tastes better than several overpriced desserts I’ve ordered at dinner lately. I wish I were exaggerating.” Buy At Veracity

Timeless Silk Slip

“I’ve been a fan of Quince’s surprisingly affordable washable silk (and cashmere) lineup for years, but its more recent addition—the 100% Silk Maxi Dress—has quietly become my default dress for nearly every occasion. And that’s saying something, coming from a self-proclaimed slip-dress obsessive who usually insists on hunting down vintage silks. This $109 number (yes, really) is the rare exception.”

“It’s not just the luxe, breathable mulberry silk (which looks and feels far more expensive than it has any right to); the design, cut, and tailoring read like a $500-plus dress, not one that rings in under $150. Of all the slips in my ever-growing collection, this is the one I reach for most—it simply always works. It’s polished enough for a black-tie-optional situation, but won’t feel try-hard at cocktails or a dressed-up work event.”

100% Silk Washable Slip Maxi Dress “And then there’s the washable silk factor, which might be its biggest flex. I can wear it more than once a month without telling the lie I tell at checkout—yes, I’ll absolutely take this to the dry cleaner. (I most definitely will not.) Somehow, it survives the wash unscathed, saving me money, time, and the guilt of owning yet another ‘special occasion only’ dress.” Buy At Quince

Peach Fuzz Eraser

“Most days, my facial hair goes blissfully unnoticed. But every so often—usually when I catch my reflection in my car’s allegedly flattering golden-hour side mirror—I’m confronted with the shocking amount of fur on my face. And don’t even get me started on the single, maddeningly resilient black chin hair that reappears each month like clockwork, no matter how aggressively I pluck it out.”

“Over the years, I’ve tried it all: cheap plastic dermaplaning tools from Amazon, my husband’s basic razor in a moment of mild desperation… you name it. Nothing, however, has delivered the same baby-soft, glowy results as the Dermaflash Luxe+. This sonic massager offers instant gratification by sweeping away peach fuzz and surface-level, pore-clogging buildup, while also delivering longer-term benefits by sloughing off dead skin cells and encouraging healthy cell turnover.”

Luxe+ “It’s especially clutch if your skin is still adjusting to retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like tretinoin, retinol, etc.), since it gently removes flaky patches without causing further irritation or compromising the skin barrier. As a lazy skincare lover who’s deeply commitment-averse when it comes to beauty devices, this says a lot: it’s the one tool I’ve used consistently, once a week, for over five years.” Buy At Dermaflash

Everyday Lip Hero

“As a matte lipstick loyalist, it’s no small thing when I decide a single lip formula deserves permanent residency in my everyday bag. I’m picky, commitment-averse, and always rotating through new launches, so the fact that Violette_fr’s cult-favorite Bisou Balm has been my most-reached-for lipstick for nearly a year (basically since the first time I tried it) says a lot. No matter the occasion or the rest of my makeup, it’s the one I instinctively grab. It’s also one of the most innovative lip formulas I’ve ever used. As far as I’m concerned, there’s truly nothing else like it on the market.”

“The Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick pulls off what feels nearly impossible: it’s genuinely hydrating while still delivering a soft-focus matte finish. The color is fully buildable, with a velvety texture that never reads flat, chalky, or overly shiny—just effortlessly lived-in. It’s the kind of lipstick that looks better the longer you wear it, blurring into lips rather than sitting on top of them.”

“If I had to pick a single shade, it would be ‘Bonbon Coquelicot.’ In the tube, it appears berry-red, but one or two layers melt into a sheer apricot-rose that brightens the face instantly. With three or four layers, it deepens into a soft, reddish nude—polished, wearable, and surprisingly versatile. It’s the rare shade that works just as well with a bare face as it does with a full eye and bronzed skin.”