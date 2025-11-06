See the Five Products Our Commerce Editor Was Obsessed With Last Month in Add to Cart

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Welcome to “Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves,” a series that picks the brain of Scouted’s Managing Editor of Commerce, Mia Maguire. Every month, Mia highlights the gems she’s found that are worth spending your hard-earned coin on. Here’s what she is loving (or as she would say, “obsessed with”) this month.

LIFT OFF

“I’ve amassed an impressive collection of skin tech devices over the years. While I’m certainly not complaining, most of them are collecting dust in my closet—and not that they don’t work. While many are effective, most beauty tools require a level of commitment that even my skincare-obsessed self struggles to maintain. If I don’t build it into my routine, it’s doomed to be forgotten until my skin starts looking dull, saggy, or slightly unhinged. In other words, it takes a lot to welcome a new device into my rotation, and Althaea Skin’s Multi-Modal Cara Device has earned its spot.”

“Developed by celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban, the Cara Multi-Modal Tool is designed to mimic her coveted in-office treatments at home. It’s a true triple threat, combining radiofrequency (RF), electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), and LED light therapy in one sleek wand. Most at-home tools only offer one of these modalities, so getting all three in one handheld device makes this a serious steal.”

Althaea Skin by Dr. Ava Shaban Cara Multi-Modal Tool “The device works by boosting your skin’s natural repair and healing processes, helping to counteract the effects of environmental stressors like UV exposure and pollution. I’ve been using Cara for about three weeks, and I’ve already noticed a visible lift along my jawline and cheekbones—the two areas I'm most concerned about. My crow’s feet look a little softer, my skin feels firmer, and (this one shocked me) my rosacea flare-ups have been noticeably calmer—likely thanks to the LED light therapy mode.” “Beyond the results, I love how intuitive it feels to use. There’s no learning curve, no 40-step setup, and the starter kit comes with the Activation Mask (which didn't break me out like other conductive formulas). Each session is done in just about ten minutes, which is totally doable.” Buy At Althaea Skin

SIMPLY PERFECT

“There are very, very few things I’ll spend real money on. As someone who’s been an avid thrifter for almost two decades, I’ve built a personal philosophy around never paying full price for something I can score secondhand or at a discount. However, I’ll splurge on timeless basics that I know I’ll wear for years, including vintage Levi’s, silk slip dresses, and the premium T-shirts that go with everything (especially white tees).”

“The thing is, the perfect white tee is surprisingly hard to find. The cheap ones sold in packs of three almost always disappoint—they stretch out, lose shape, and feel stiff no matter how often you wash them. And unless you stumble across that perfectly worn-in vintage find (usually covered in stains and holes), most affordable options just don’t feel the same as their luxe counterparts.”

“So when I came across a brand literally called Perfect White Tee, I knew I had to test the name. After years of searching for the one, I was skeptical—but the brand’s Faith T-shirt completely lives up to the hype.”

perfectwhitetee Faith T-shirt “This tee epitomizes the “borrowed from your boyfriend” look—relaxed, drapey, and just oversized enough to feel undone in the chicest way possible. It hangs perfectly at the shoulders, fits true to size, and has just the right length to tuck neatly into mid- or high-rise jeans. The airy linen blend fabric makes it breathable and soft from the first wear, and though the site describes it as sheer, I’d call it semi-sheer—I wore a nude bra underneath and it was totally undetectable.” “What I love most is that it makes even the simplest outfit look intentional. It’s one of those rare wardrobe staples that you can wear to the office, to brunch, or even to bed and still feel effortlessly put-together. At $140, it’s not cheap—but it’s also not outrageous for a piece you’ll reach for constantly. Trust me: a truly perfect white T-shirt is worth every penny.” Buy At Amazon Buy At perfectwhitetee

GLOW GETTER

“I’m a skincare obsessive, but when it comes to body care, I’m shamefully neglectful. Heavy, greasy creams that stain my sheets or leave a sticky film are a hard pass—which means I rarely bother with lotion at all. Frankly, it’s no wonder why skin is always itchy, dry, and irritated (thank god it’s tights season). So when I actually find a formula I like, it’s a big deal.”

“My latest favorite? Bdy by Tree Hut’s Brightening Dual Phase Body Serum Mist, the standout from the brand’s new bodycare lineup. This formula is a total game-changer for anyone who hates traditional body lotion. The oil-free, bi-phase formula delivers all the hydration and radiance of a rich cream, but in a weightless, fast-absorbing mist that couldn’t be easier to apply. (Read: lazy girl approved.)”

Bdy by Tree Hut Brightening Dual Phase Body Serum Mist “I love that I can spray it while I'm in bed before passing out without worrying about the residue staining my sheets. The serum’s ingredient list reads like my favorite skincare serums that I use on my face: niacinamide and tranexamic acid to brighten, and squalane and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and nourish the skin barrier. I've been using it for over a month, and my skin looks firmer and feels smoother. I also love to use this in a pinch before going out because it imparts an instant, hydrated-looking glow without looking oily. If you’re like me and loathe heavy body oils, creams, and lotions, but your body is feeling dry, dull, and flaky, trust me—you'll love this serum mist.” Buy At Ulta

SMART START

“I’ve been taking Seed’s OG probiotic for over a year now, and it’s one of the only probiotic supplements that’s earned my trust. Unlike other pre- and probiotics I’ve tried over the years, I actually notice a difference when I’m consistent with taking them each morning—less bloating, regularity, and a generally happier gut. Naturally, when the brand announced a new formula designed to support energy and focus, I was intrigued.”

“Enter AM-02: a caffeine-free supplement formulated to offer sustained energy. It’s powered by a mix of nootropics, B vitamins, probiotics, a gut-brain postbiotic, and CoQ10—all meant to optimize focus without the jitters or crash.”

Seed AM-02 Energy and Focus Supplement “About an hour after taking it, I feel a subtle but noticeable lift. Not the wired, over-caffeinated kind—just a steady hum of alertness that carries me through my Slack messages without the 3 p.m. slump. I’ve been taking it for over a month (usually alongside my single cup of coffee), and I’ve yet to feel jittery, nauseous, or wired.” “The best part? It actually delivers on its promise—something I can’t say for most ‘natural’ energy boosters. My sleep hasn’t taken a hit, my focus feels sharper, and my chronic ‘stomach issues’ have lessened. If you’re looking to replace that second cup of coffee (or just want an energy boost that plays nice with your system), AM-02 might be just the thing missing from your morning supplement stack.” Buy At Seed

YOUR GUT’S NEW FAVORITE COOKBOOK

“I’ll be honest—I’ve never been excited about a cookbook in my life. I don’t even think I’ve ever opened one… let alone bought one. But when Jennifer Fisher—iconic jewelry designer, my personal style muse, salt savant, and overall aspirational human—announced she was releasing Trust Your Gut: Anti-Inflammatory Recipes for Feeling Unstoppable earlier this year, I pre-ordered without a second thought.”

“Fisher has long been one of those women who just gets it. While she’s best known for her eponymous jewelry brand (she’s the undisputed authority on hoops—just ask Michelle Obama, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez), the entrepreneur has become almost equally famous for her luxe salt collection and viral lifestyle content since the pandemic. She’s the ultimate cool girl: laid-back California roots meets New York edge.”

“Her Spicy Salt has been a staple in my kitchen for years (I put it on literally everything), so I had a hunch her cookbook would hit the same high note. Trust Your Gut feels like being invited into Jennifer’s home for a personal consultation—I can imagine her telling me there are no excuses and it’s time to finally get rid of the grain. Her anti-inflammatory recipes reimagine comfort food classics, like cozy pastas, crave-worthy bar bites, and office-friendly jar salads—without the usual “clean eating” austerity. They’re simple, flavorful, and, most importantly, doable. (The mayo-free spa tuna is an all-time favorite.)”