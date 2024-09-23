Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee Launch the Daily Beast Podcast

The Daily Beast is turning up the volume by launching a new podcast to help make sense of an intense news cycle.

The Daily Beast Podcast, which will debut on Thursday, will bring listeners all the news they need—and the news they didn’t know they needed, carefully curated and unflinchingly dissected by the Daily Beast’s Chief Creative & Content Officer Joanna Coles and by Emmy-winning comedian Samantha Bee.

The conversations between Coles, Bee and weekly special guests will serve up—and consume—an all-you-can-eat buffet of stories. The first episode will feature Kara Swisher, whose ruthless dissection of the world of tech has made her the definitive—and sharpest—chronicler of Silicon Valley.

“Why are we doing this podcast?” Coles said. “Look, these are crazy times, and our conversations should be just as bold, fun, and unpredictable. Our podcast is going to be the kind of guilty pleasure that keeps you coming back for more.”

Bee added, “We’re here to unpack the big moments shaping our world—like a political therapy session—but with way more laughs and a lot less crying into our wine glasses.

“And let’s be real, podcasts are perfect for people glued to their phones, trying to escape the chaos around them,” Bee said. “That's literally all of us, so you're welcome!”

The podcast’s launch marks an expansion in the Daily Beast’s commitment to multi-platform storytelling and to offering insightful, irreverent takes on the news cycle—no punches pulled.

“It will emulate the fantastic dinner parties Joanna is known for throwing, filled with wit and rapid-fire discussions—you’d be upset not to attend,” Daily Beast publisher and CEO Ben Sherwood said of the podcast.

The Daily Beast Podcast’s premiere run will feature five episodes sponsored by cloud-based customer service provider Five9.

Make a regular reservation for The Daily Beast Podcast’s first episode on Thursday Sept. 26, and download episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.