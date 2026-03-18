Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

New Podcast Reveals All the Royals’ Biggest Secrets

HEAR YE, HEAR YE
The Daily Beast
Updated 03.18.26 10:12AM EDT 
Published 03.18.26 9:51AM EDT 
The Royalist Podcast with Tom Sykes
The Daily Beast/Mo Mirza

Generations of intrigue, unbelievable family feuds, jaw-dropping scandals, crazy traditions—and, of course, corgis. The British royals have it all, and now you can too with The Royalist podcast.

The Beast’s royal correspondent Tom Sykes draws on decades of fearless reporting to crack open the closed world of the House of Windsor, exposing the rivalries, paranoia, power-plays and media manipulations that define the modern royals. With unparalleled insider sourcing and sharp analysis, Sykes examines how personality, privilege, and fear drive the monarchy’s decisions—and what it all means for the future.

If it’s happening behind palace gates, he’s going to be talking about it. Join Tom in the throne room to find out how the secret world of the royals really operates. Subscribe for new episodes every Tuesday on YouTube and next day on all podcast platforms.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Click through to follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack.

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2
Hollywood Star in His Underwear Causes Bizarre Hotel Lobby Commotion
UNDRESSED AND UNBOTHERED
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.18.26 9:02AM EDT 
Shia LaBeouf
picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Shia LaBeouf sparked a scene at a Rome hotel this week when he appeared in the lobby wearing only his underwear. In video footage, the 39-year-old actor was seen appearing shirtless and in black boxer briefs while asking strangers for a light for his cigarette. In a short video, the actor, frustrated, is heard saying, “Come on bro, give me a f***ing match. You got a match?” Guests and hotel staff watched as he wandered the lobby, cigarette unlit, drawing a mix of confusion and concern. The incident comes amid ongoing legal troubles for the actor. LaBeouf was arrested twice in February following a Mardi Gras brawl in New Orleans’ French Quarter, facing misdemeanor battery charges. A judge later set his bond at $100,000 after allegations of homophobic slurs, though a separate misdemeanor simple battery charge carried a $5,000 bond. LaBeouf’s appearance in Rome came as he was recently granted permission to travel to Italy for his father’s baptism while out on bail.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 02.12.26 4:23PM EST 
Penetrex pain relief cream
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.

While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
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The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.

Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

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3
Intruder Busted After Climbing Into Viral Hippo’s Enclosure
WILD MOVE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.18.26 10:36AM EDT 
Moo Deng
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

A man has been arrested after climbing into the enclosure of viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng. The incident happened Tuesday evening at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo when a keeper briefly stepped way, zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy said. Security footage circulating online shows the man—wearing a beanie, sunglasses, and a tank top—approaching Moo Deng and her mother while holding a tablet, apparently filming. He stayed inside for about a minute before staff intervened and called police. The suspect, who did not attempt to flee, has been charged with trespassing and released on bail. Officials said the animals were unharmed, though slightly startled, and will be monitored. Narongwit said the zoo plans to take the strongest possible legal measures against the man, who has not been publicly identified by police. Moo Deng rose to global fame after viral social media posts in 2024, drawing large crowds eager to see the young hippo in person.

Read it at The Associated Press

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4
Student Missing After Night Out at World-Famous Nightclub
MYSTERY
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.18.26 10:54AM EDT 
James Paul “Jimmy” Gracey
James Paul “Jimmy” Gracey, 20, disappeared after visiting Shoko Barcelona with friends on Tuesday. Facebook/ Therese Marren Gracey

A University of Alabama student has been reported missing after a night out at a popular Barcelona nightclub, according to his family. James Paul “Jimmy” Gracey, 20, disappeared after visiting Shôko Barcelona with friends on Tuesday while on a spring break trip to Spain, his mother said in a Facebook post. “My son is a University of Alabama student who is visiting friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad… The police have his phone but he didn’t make it back to the air bnb. Has anyone seen him?” his mother, Therese Gracey, asked the “Students in Barcelona 2026” Facebook group. She said her son was last seen by a friend inside the club at about 3 a.m. after the friend left and he chose to stay. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a gold chain with a rhinestone cross. His mother said Spanish police recovered his phone but did not disclose details, citing privacy laws. “His phone was stolen and the police just happened to pick the guy who stole it up and found Jimmy’s phone when they searched the guy,” she wrote.

Read it at New York Post

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This Clitoral Stimulator Uses Air Pulses to Enhance Solo *and* Partner Play
🍑💦
Scouted Staff
Published 03.03.26 4:09PM EST 
Peach-shaped Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator in a soft pink-to-yellow gradient, styled on real peaches with honey dripping against a bright orange background.
Womanizer

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Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.

Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.

Peach Toy
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A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.

Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

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5
‘Today’ Host Files for Divorce From Husband
NEW LEAF
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.18.26 2:34AM EDT 
Published 03.17.26 9:53PM EDT 
TODAY -- Pictured: Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fishera on Monday, April 22, 2019 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fishera appear together on the ‘‘Today” show in April 2019. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

The Today Show’s weather correspondent, Dylan Dreyer, has sealed the deal on splitting from her husband. Dreyer, 44, filed for divorce from her husband, Today cameraman Brian Fichera, on March 10, Us Weekly reported on Tuesday. The meteorologist had announced their separation in July in an Instagram post. She wrote that she and Fichera, 39, would “co-parent” amicably amid the split. “For many years I have shared my family with you all—the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," she said. “For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.” Us Weekly reported that Dreyer and Fichera’s three sons—Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Russell, 4—have moved to Long Island after the split. An insider told the outlet that “the kids are happy” in their new home, and “have a great new routine.” “The split was painful, and Dylan struggled with the idea of starting over and having this new life after being married for so many years,” the source said. “But with time, she kind of put that aside and focused on the kids.” The Daily Beast reached out to Dreyer’s team and Fichera for comment.

Read it at Us Weekly

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6
Firefighters Rush to Kid Rock’s Bar After Flames Spotted
TO THE RESCUE
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 03.18.26 8:49AM EDT 
Published 03.18.26 7:59AM EDT 
Kid Rock
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Firefighters rushed to Kid Rock’s Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse on Lower Broadway in Nashville on Tuesday morning after flames were spotted in the ductwork of the five-story live music bar. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department responded to an 11:15 a.m. call and used a ladder to access the top of the bar, where they worked to extinguish the blaze. Images published on X by a reporter with local news outlet WKRN News 2 showed visible damage inside the building. Officials told the outlet the fire broke out in the ceiling of the VIP room on the mezzanine near a front window. They said the fire likely started after a heating element got caught on a piece of insulation. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The bar, owned by MAGA diehard Kid Rock, made headlines in May 2025 when it reportedly closed its kitchen to avoid ICE raids. The 55-year-old musician—whose real name is Bob Ritchie—said at the time on social media that he was not involved in the venue’s day-to-day operations.

Read it at WKRN News 2

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7
Restaurant Staff Struggle to Restrain Dancing Robot Causing Dining Room Chaos
A MIND OF ITS OWN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.18.26 9:31AM EDT 
SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 12: Agibot humanoid robot dances during the 2026 Appliance And Electronics World Expo (AWE) on March 12, 2026 in Shanghai, China. The Appliance and Electronics World Expo, a key stage for global tech giants and a beacon for future smart living, features over 1,200 leading companies worldwide this year. (Photo by Long Wei/VCG via Getty Images)
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

A dancing robot lost the plot after a staff member hit the wrong button, prompting it to wreck the restaurant. A video circulating on social media shows three employees at a Haidilao hot-pot restaurant in Cupertino, California, desperately trying to restrain a wildly flailing machine while fumbling with a remote control. The robot’s arms swung with enough force to rattle the dining room, though the chaos was mercifully brief. Someone had “pressed the ‘crazy dance’ in a tight space,” an employee explained, calling it straightforward human error. Despite the clash of dinnerware audible on the video, damage was limited to “a few spilled sauces.” The remote-controlled robot is normally programmed to dance, say hello, make a heart shape, offer a high-five, or shake hands. It does not serve food. All is now back to normal, staff said. The robot is standing sentry near the front door. Haidilao’s corporate offices have yet to issue a statement. As China’s largest hot-pot chain, the company operates dozens of restaurants from Indonesia to Canada, including two in the Bay Area.

Read it at Mercury News

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8
Ticketing Exec Cornered on His Insults to ‘Stupid’ Customers in Leaked Chats
MEAL TICKET
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.18.26 9:11AM EDT 
LiveNation
Images) Mario Tama/Getty Images

A top executive at Live Nation, parent of Ticketmaster, faced scrutiny in court on Tuesday after private messages showed him mocking customers as “stupid.” The concert giant is defending itself against a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of states, which allege the company has illegally monopolized the U.S. live entertainment market. During the trial, messages between Benjamin Baker, Live Nation’s head of ticketing, and colleague Jeff Weinhold were made public. They boasted about charging fans for lawn chair rentals, preferred seating, parking, and VIP access. In one 2022 Slack message, Baker wrote, “These people are so stupid. I almost feel bad for taking advantage of them.” State lawyer Jeffrey Kessler confronted Baker with the message in court. Baker grew emotional, saying, “I used very immature and regrettable language and that was not the language I was trying to convey.” Kessler pressed: “You could have charged $25!” Baker explained they were only discussing “optional” expenses. Kessler countered: “Also optional not to exploit every single dollar it can extract from these fans.”

Read it at The Associated Press

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This At-Home Sleep Test Can Help Reveal Hidden Sleep Apnea
SLEEP SCAN
Scouted Staff
Published 03.11.26 9:01PM EDT 
Tired man takes off his glasses to rub his eyes.
Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Getting a good night’s sleep beside your partner is an unappreciated luxury, because waking up rested together is the best way to start the day. CPAP is helping couples on that journey by offering a discount on the At Home Sleep Test for Sleep Awareness Month. The goal is to help couples discover how to make bedtime more enjoyable for each other.

CPAP machines primarily help with sleep apnea (a common sleep disorder that causes breathing problems during sleep and snoring). It is the second most common sleep disorder in the world, yet it is severely underdiagnosed. Sleep apnea may also increase the risk of developing other health conditions (including cancer, according to CPAP), making detection key.

At Home Sleep Test
Sale ends 3/22
Shop At CPAP$99

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The at-home test kit includes the Wesper device, a clinical-grade sleep apnea test that uses two medical sensors to measure your breathing, oxygen levels, snoring, and overall sleep quality throughout the night. The kit also includes a physician evaluation and, if you qualify, a prescription for treatment. Getting started is simple—just download the Wesper app, set up the device, wear it for two nights in a row, and wait for your results to be reviewed by a medical professional. The comprehensive test delivers lab-quality insights from the comfort of your own bed, making it a convenient alternative to traditional sleep studies.

A CPAP may not be the first product to come to mind when you think of romance, but knowing how to bring more peace and quiet to the bedroom is a great way to enhance intimacy—and your wellbeing overall. After all, sleep is sexy. So, if you or your parent thinks they might suffer from sleep apnea, take advantage of this discount on the CPAP At Home Sleep Test.

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9
Keith Urban Snubbed by Model Daughter After Divorce From Nicole Kidman
‘JUST NUMB’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.17.26 4:07PM EDT 
Published 03.17.26 4:06PM EDT 
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Nicole Kidman, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025.
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Nicole Kidman, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Keith Urban is “heartbroken” after his daughter, Sunday Rose, gave him the cold shoulder, according to New Idea magazine. In an interview with Elle Australia, the 17-year-old spoke glowingly about her mother, Nicole Kidman. Urban, on the other hand, didn’t warrant a single mention. “My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life,” Sunday Rose said about the legendary actress. She pegged her burgeoning modeling career to Kidman’s unwavering support. “She is a key part of everything I do,” the A-lister’s daughter added. An insider told the Australian magazine, New Idea, that “Keith doesn’t know what to say, but he’s trying to put on a brave front,” adding that the country musician was “just numb” after reading the interview. The two stars, Urban and Kidman, ended their marriage in September of last year, with divorce proceedings finalized at the beginning of 2026. The two were together for 19 years and share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. After what sources say was a contentious custody battle, Kidman received primary custody of the two teenagers, getting to care for them 306 days of the year while Urban can see them the remaining 59 days. According to past reports, Urban was initially asking for equal time with his two daughters. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Urban and Kidman.

Read it at Daily Maile

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10
Florida Bill to Ban Marriage Between First Cousins Dies
YIKES
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.26 5:40PM EDT 
Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville, debates a bill on the House floor on March 26, 2025.
Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville, debates a bill on the House floor on March 26, 2025. Meredith Geddings/Meredith Geddings/Florida House of Representatives

Florida will remain one of the few states to allow marriage between first cousins. The state senate failed to gather enough votes this month to pass a bill that would have outlawed the practice. The effort took the form of an amendment folded into a larger piece of legislation. After its defeat, the bill’s sponsor, Republican State Representative Dean Black, is hoping it will be reintroduced next session. The proposal to change the law didn’t meet any meaningful resistance at the state legislature. Instead, Black told a local TV station in Jacksonville that other elements included in the bill created a roadblock to its passage. With the current law unchanged, Florida is one of just 16 states with no restrictions on marriages between first cousins. Black explained that the current law is a holdover from an earlier time when the population density in Florida was much lower than it is today. Now, he said, “There are plenty of people here, and there are plenty of people you can find to be your lifelong partner without looking to your first cousin.”

Read it at Action News Jax

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