The Daily Beast Podcast: Sexy D.C. and Irish Whiskey

Despite the widespread mockery of The Hill’s 50 Most Beautiful list—and the stereotype that D.C. is “Hollywood for ugly people”—Emily Shire argues that there are, in fact, a fair number of good-looking people on the list.

On the Daily Beast podcast, Shire talks with BeastStyle editor Tim Teeman and Daily Beast editor-in-chief John Avlon about the list.

From D.C. sexiness, the conversation turned to Shire’s investigation into the trope of the home-wrecking Hollywood nanny.

“I spoke to relationship therapists who validated a lot of concerns women might have about the nanny,” Shire said.

Teeman was surprised none of the therapists blamed the cheating husbands for their infidelity. “What about men’s responsibility here?” Teeman said. “It’s men jumping into bed with these nannies.”

Also on the podcast, Teeman described his interview with Peter “Spider” Stacy, cofounder of The Pogues, about the band’s new brand of whiskey and Stacy’s own decision to become a teetotaler.

The Daily Beast podcast is excerpted from Daily Beast Radio on Sirius XM Insight 121, which airs Saturdays at 9 a.m. and Sundays at 5 a.m. and noon. Sirius subscribers can listen to the entire show online. You can subscribe to the Daily Beast Podcast in the iTunes store. The theme music is by the Breuss Arrizabalaga Quintet.