The Daily Beast Scoops 13 Los Angeles Press Club National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award Nominations
WHOOP!
The Daily Beast has been nominated for 13 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards as awarded by the Los Angeles Press Club. Senior Editor Tim Teeman was nominated for 9 awards, including Journalist of the Year (Online), Theater/Performing Arts Critic, and TV Critic. The Daily Beast’s “Obsessed,” edited by Kevin Fallon, is a nominee for Entertainment Website. Teeman was also nominated for his obituary of Stephen Sondheim; his piece on plans for a musical based on the Oscar-winning movie CODA; LGBTQ authors fighting book bans; his profile of Take Me Out star Michael Oberholtzer; and his exclusive on plans to cut Broadway workers’ pay. Fallon was also nominated for his profile of Kenny G. Entertainment reporter Laura Bradley was nominated for an exclusive interview with Horatio Sanz’s accuser, and Senior Entertainment Editor Marlow Stern was nominated for his profile of Marlee Matlin.