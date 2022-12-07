The Daily Beast Staff Gift Picks: What We’re Giving and What We’re Keeping This Year

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Outside of the brilliant work our colleagues do for The Daily Beast, it turns out they’re also discerning shoppers with exceptional taste. We asked our fellow (non-Scouted) Daily Beast staffers what they’re buying this holiday season, and they came back with plenty of solid gift ideas. From artistic children’s gifts to nostalgic headphones, our colleagues are full of creative gifting ideas. They shared which products they recently scooped up for their loved ones and for themselves. Scroll through below to check out who is buying what.

Lulu Jr. Illustory Book Making Kit Tracy Connor, Editor-in-Chief “This kit is my go-to for grade-school age kids because it’s like two gifts in one. First, they get to write and illustrate a story. Then they ship off the pages and get a real book back in the mail, complete with an ‘about the author’ section. And if you want to get really creative, you can even order copies of the book to give to grandparents.” Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hamama Home Microgreens Growing Kit Emily Levin, Vice President of Marketing “After receiving one of these microgreen kits as a gift, I’m buying a bunch to pass out this year. This fool-proof tray lets anyone grow fresh microgreens with total neglect. Each kit comes with a tray (available in basic black, or in bamboo and white ceramic if you want to upgrade) and a few starter seed quilts. Available in many varieties, like broccoli, daikon radish, clover, cabbage, or wheatgrass, the seed quilt is placed in the tray, which is then filled with water. And that’s it! In a few days, you’ll have sprouts bursting out of the incubating paper. A few days after that, you have fully grown, ready-to-harvest microgreens. The whole process takes 10 days, no green thumb, and no sunlight! My Hamama is set on a kitchen island and grows with just overhead lighting. I recommend this kit for your most photo-obsessed giftee: the growing greens make a kitchen look magazine-styled, and a sprinkle of fresh microgreens make any meal look chef-plated.” Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Marshall Headphones Major IV Risham Chaudry, Yield Analyst “I recently bought these Marshall Headphones. I was looking for something light, comfortable, with long-lasting battery power and, of course, great sound. I'm super happy with these. 80+ hours of battery life, the sound is very clear (important for someone who listens to highly distorted guitars and blast beats on a regular basis) and they weren't too pricey. Also, I'm a sucker for the iconic Marshall logo. Cons: Didn't come with a charging cube or a case, so I'll have to get those separately.” (Editor note: these are a hot gift item since a few staffers mentioned buying them!) Buy at Amazon $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Best Buy $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nespresso Nespresso | Pierre Hermé Pack Maddie Bender, Innovation Reporter “Let's face it: Buying yourself a present is never as fun as receiving one from someone else, in part because you already know what's going to be inside the packaging. That's why every year, I buy myself an advent calendar for the holiday season. Each new day brings with it the excitement of unwrapping a surprise, regardless of which holidays you celebrate. This advent calendar from Nespresso comes with 24 different pods, for the special someone in your life who gives off ‘Don't talk to me until I've had my coffee’ energy.” (Editor note: This popular advent calendar is sold out, but you can buy similar products from the Nespresso X Pierre Hermé collaboration here.) Buy at Nespresso $ 91 Free Shipping

Lucky Cat Chopsticks Holder (6 Cats + Chopsticks) Jacob Banas, Senior Growth Manager, Newsletters Jacob shared some of the items on his personal shopping list, which include thoughtful, unique gifts like Amtrak gift cards. He also mentioned, “I'm currently obsessed with chopstick sets like this, specifically because of the cat holders. Also–cactus magnets!” Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Breville the Tea Maker™ Caroline Phinney, Newsletter Product Manager “This Breville Tea Maker is not for everyone, but for a true tea lover it is absolutely worth it. Plus, if you’re the type of person who stops at Starbucks every morning on the way to work, it’ll pay for itself over time. Not all teas are meant to be brewed at the same temperature or strength. White and green teas should be brewed at lower temperatures than black and herbal teas. And sometimes you want a stronger brew in the morning, or a weaker brew if you’ll be drinking it over the course of an entire day. Plus, this maker allows you to schedule a brew start time, and doubles as a hot-water kettle if a French press is more your speed.” Buy at Breville $ 299 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 299 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Baggu Puffy Slippers Rebecca Tulis, Senior Product Designer Becca works as a designer on The Daily Beast site, but also is an accomplished abstract painter. She told us she purchased these lilac slippers and shared, “They just look like your feet are in clouds, so you can’t go wrong giving them as a gift.” Buy at BAGGU $ 48 Free Shipping

Blueland The Clean Essentials Free Shipping over $45 Hanna Greenfield, Designer, Marketing “This year, I'm looking to get my family sustainable and reusable products. I got my sister a Blue Land starter kit (the bathroom spray, hand soaps, and multi-surface cleaner are my faves).” Hannah also thoughtfully gifts state park passes and vegetarian cookbooks! Buy at Blueland $ 39

Kizik slip-on sneakers Kevin Hechtkopf, Director of Audience Development “We buy these shoes for the whole family, even the kids. It saves so much time to put them on without having to tie the laces.” Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

AncestryDNA kits Priscilla Siu, Growth Associate “I recently purchased an Ancestry DNA kit for myself, and am considering getting some for my family members. It was fun to find out the results and learn more about my ethnic background. Some of my friends even placed bets on what other peoples’ results are, which I think would be fun to do with family. They’re on sale right now!” Shop at AncestryDNA $

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Becca Levin, Head of HR “I buy silly gifts; lots of socks! The socks are a family joke, but my nieces now expect them, so I bought these Muk Luk ones, which are also great for working from home. I did also buy myself a present this year—a Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer. I hope my boyfriend will take a hint to buy the grater attachment for me and my love of hash browns.” Buy at KitchenAid $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Better Gym Bag Bundle Mary Cullen, VP, Subscription & Known User Growth “My friends and family love the muscle-soothing products from Prima, so I just bought the Gym Recovery Gift Set for some of them for the holidays! My other go-to gift is these joggers from Lululemon: they are super soft, and make you look fairly put together while running errands. I bought some for my mom for Christmas this year.” Buy at Prima $ 105 Free Shipping

