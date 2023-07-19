The Daily Beast Wins NLGJA Awards for LGBTQ Journalism
CONGRATS!
The Daily Beast is a two-time winner at the NLGJA (Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists) 2023 Excellence in Journalism Awards. Senior Editor Tim Teeman won the Excellence in Theater Coverage award for his report “Inside Beanie Feldstein and Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Broadway Meltdown,” while contributor Nico Lang won the Excellence in Legal Coverage Award for “Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19.” The NLGJA announced the winners of the awards Wednesday; they will be presented formally at the NLGJA’s annual convention in Philadelphia this September. In a statement, Adam Pawlus, Executive Director of NLGJA, said: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, said: “We are thrilled to recognize the exceptional work of LGBTQ+ journalists through our Excellence in Journalism Awards. It is truly gratifying to be part of an organization that uplifts and celebrates the best that LGBTQ+ journalism has to offer. Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you for your invaluable contributions to our communities.”