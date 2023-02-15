100 Episodes of ‘Fever Dreams’ Later, and the Far Right Is Still Twisted

CHEAT SHEET
Raw testicles, Qux boxes (pronounced cucks), and a Biden-hating falconer are just a few of the fascinating topics that have been covered by Fever Dreams — our every-Wednesday podcast that takes listeners inside the right’s push to retake power. Today marks its 100th episode, and there’s no better time for new listeners to catch up — especially with the 2024 election looming.
Click here to find all of Fever Dreams’ past episodes. There are over 85 hours of addicting content to binge, like one woman’s year-long mission to infiltrate MAGA world, a bitter incel feud sparked by a member with the audacity to have a girlfriend, or a deep dive into the mysterious Qux box.