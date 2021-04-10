The Daily Beast’s Tim Teeman Wins Journalist of the Year and 3 Other Awards at LA Press Club
‘NO EQUAL’
Daily Beast senior editor and writer Tim Teeman won the top Online Journalist of the Year award at the Los Angeles Press Club’s National Arts and Entertainment Journalism (NAEJ) Awards on Friday.
Teeman, who won the award for the second year running, also won three other NAEJ awards for his work, and other articles were honored in separate categories. In the citation for the top award, the judges said: “Teeman’s cumulative online work, from incisive, extensive features on Broadway issues to impassioned commentary about religious intolerance of LGBTQ people, deserves this recognition as the Online Journalist of the Year.” Among pieces cited for the award were Teeman’s piece on Broadway designer Edward Pierce’s history-making fight against COVID, Broadway’s struggle to survive, Larry Kramer’s friends’ remembrances of him, and his profile of Broadway icon Patti LuPone.
Teeman was also awarded for his article “See Us, Trust Us, Employ Us: Broadway Women of Color on Confronting Racism—and Reshaping Theater” in two categories, one recognizing pieces focused on diversity, and the other on the performing arts/theater. The judges said: “For information, relevance, engagement and presentation, Tim Teeman’s online feature on Women of Color on Broadway had no equal.”
Teeman’s piece “Let’s Call ‘Religious Freedom’ by Its Real Name: Poisonous, Anti-LGBTQ Bigotry” won the commentary/diversity category. The judges said it was “a stark warning about the imminent dangers of religious intolerance of LGBTQ people.”