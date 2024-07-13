The Daily Beast’s Winners and Losers of the Week

Excellent week for:

Alec Baldwin

The judge in his involuntary manslaughter trial dismissed it on the grounds that the late discovery of evidence had impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings.

Great week for:

Barron Trump

Handsome, 6 foot 7 and now 18, Donald Trump’s youngest son appears as the next apprentice to his father’s campaign. This week saw his first appearance at one of his dad’s rallies where he received a standing O.

Good week for:

The Press

President Joe Biden has been notoriously coy, giving only 36 press conferences in office—and some of those were held jointly with other world leaders. On Thursday, the White House Press Corps had him all to themselves. Longest question—David Sanger, D.C. bureau chief for The New York Times. Most pompous question—again, David Sanger. Question designed to show off just how much the journalist knows—David Sanger.

Not such a good week for:

Elon Musk

Musk’s latest SpaceX rocket exploded. An unwelcome blow after his generous offer of unlimited sperm this week to populate Mars.

Terrible week for:

Jeffrey Katzenberg

The Biden campaign co-chair and Hollywood power broker found himself in the middle of a true talent battle. His pal and go-to Democrat celeb, George Clooney, threw a political hissy fit against President Joe Biden for whom he’d raised $28 million for just three weeks earlier. Picture it: Katzenberg, now having to deal with the ultimate trophy guest trading in his Biden pom-poms for, well, whatever you use to start a coup.