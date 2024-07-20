The Daily Beast’s Winners and Losers of the Week

Excellent week for:

The ear cosy

Forget MAGA hats—this year’s must have accessory at the RNC was the ear bandage. Enterprising delegates quickly made their own, applying scotch tape and a square of neatly folded toilet paper.

Great week for:

Kai Trump

The former president’s 17 year-old granddaughter stunned with her stage presence and a speech berating her grandpa for calling her at school to discuss golf. Her father, Donald Trump Jr., called her “sexy,” and warned any Kai-curious teen boys to “stay away”.

Good week For:

Kamala Harris

With Biden further enfeebled by COVID-19, things are looking up for the vice president. The brass ring is within her grasp.

Not such a good week for:

Tiffany Trump

Her father, former President Donald Trump, snubbed her affection only to immediately accept a kiss on the cheek from his new favorite, granddaughter Kai. Then again, is it ever a good week for Tiffany?

Terrible week for: Freedom of the press

Evan Gershkovich

For the first time since the Cold War, a Russian court convicted an American journalist of espionage. Accused of spying for the CIA, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security penal colony. The State Department called him “wrongfully detained.”

Career ending week for:

Sen. Bob Menendez

The New Jersey senator denied reports he was resigning from Congress after being found guilty on 16 counts of bribery, and accepting “cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle and other items of value.” The jury didn’t believe his denials after discovering he had $150,000 in gold bars and upon returning from a business trip to Egypt promptly Googled, “How much is one kilo of gold worth?”