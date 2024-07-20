Identitiessubvertical orientation badge

The Daily Beast’s Winners and Losers of the Week

THE WEEK THAT WAS

It was a good week for ear bandages, Kai Trump, and the “coconut pilled.” Not so much for Tiffany Trump, freedom of the press, and Sen. Bob Menendez.

Trump with his ear bandage, Kai Trump, Kamala Harris, Tiffany Trump, Evan Gershkovich, and Bob Menendez.

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Excellent week for:

The ear cosy

Forget MAGA hats—this year’s must have accessory at the RNC was the ear bandage. Enterprising delegates quickly made their own, applying scotch tape and a square of neatly folded toilet paper.

Donald Trump with a bandaged ear after he was injured in an assassination attempt, and supporters and attendees wearing bandages over their ears in tribute to Trump during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

Elizabeth Frantz, Andrew Kelly, Marco Bello, Brian Snyder, and Mike Segar/Reuters

Great week for:

Kai Trump

The former president’s 17 year-old granddaughter stunned with her stage presence and a speech berating her grandpa for calling her at school to discuss golf. Her father, Donald Trump Jr., called her “sexy,” and warned any Kai-curious teen boys to “stay away”.

Kai Madison Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, Jr., speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 17, 2024.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Good week For:

Kamala Harris

With Biden further enfeebled by COVID-19, things are looking up for the vice president. The brass ring is within her grasp.

Vice President Kamala Harris attends the opening of a pop-up ice cream shop "Smize & Dream" owned by Tyra Banks, in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2024.

Nathan Howard

Not such a good week for:

Tiffany Trump

Her father, former President Donald Trump, snubbed her affection only to immediately accept a kiss on the cheek from his new favorite, granddaughter Kai. Then again, is it ever a good week for Tiffany?

Tiffany Trump reacts as Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Terrible week for: Freedom of the press

Evan Gershkovich

For the first time since the Cold War, a Russian court convicted an American journalist of espionage. Accused of spying for the CIA, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security penal colony. The State Department called him “wrongfully detained.”

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who faces charges of espionage, stands inside an enclosure for defendants as he attends a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia July 19, 2024.

Dmitry Chasovitin/Reuters

Career ending week for:

Sen. Bob Menendez

The New Jersey senator denied reports he was resigning from Congress after being found guilty on 16 counts of bribery, and accepting “cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle and other items of value.” The jury didn’t believe his denials after discovering he had $150,000 in gold bars and upon returning from a business trip to Egypt promptly Googled, “How much is one kilo of gold worth?”

Bob Menendez.

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The Daily Beast

