‘The Daily Show’ Ditches Plan to Cover RNC from Milwaukee After Trump Shooting
BACKING OFF
In the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Jon Stewart and the team from The Daily Show said they would no longer be covering the Republican National Convention from Milwaukee, Variety reported. A message posted to the popular TV program’s accounts on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, announced that The Daily Show would not broadcast on Monday, the day the RNC is slated to begin. Instead, the show will film from its studio in New York City, citing “logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee.” The show originally planned a series of four tapings, all of which were sold out, with a live show on the RNC’s final night, Thursday. The move was announced just one day after a bullet appeared to graze Trump in the ear at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania—leaving him bloodied but defiant. One rally attendee and the shooter were both killed during the incident.