‘The Daily Show’ Gets in on THOSE Rumors About DeSantis’ Boots

The Daily Show on Tuesday took a swipe at the footwear choices of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has denied that he wears lifts in his boots despite many people pointing out that something about them looks a bit strange.

After the topic came up on Fox News, former President Donald Trump posted about it, and POLITICO spoke with three shoe experts, it was guest host Charlamagne tha God’s turn.

“You know your campaign is going terribly wrong when people only want to talk about your shoes,” he said after playing a clip of the Florida governor being asked about it during a podcast appearance Monday. “‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ll get to Israel-Palestine in a second. First, what the f**k is up with those boots, bro?’”

DeSantis claimed Monday that the pair shown on screen during the interview were “just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese boots.” But that hasn’t seemed to quell the chatter.

Charlamagne tha God went on to say that if DeSantis—5’11”, according to the 2001 Yale baseball team roster—does wear lifts, then he can’t relate to “this type of insecurity.”

“Coming at this as a short person, it’s actually the opposite for me,” he said. “I hate tall-for-no-reason ass people. Like, why are you 6-foot-8 and not in the NBA? What a waste.”

“We need a short president anyway,” he continued. “People always talk about Napoleon complexes. Well, that guy ruled the entire continent. Abraham Lincoln was tall, and he got shot in the head. So you tell me who is more successful, okay?”

The radio host closed with a jab at the Florida governor’s feud with Disney after it spoke out against his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

“But at least now I know why DeSantis is in that huge fight with Disney: it’s not because of wokeness. It’s because you have to be this tall to ride the magic teacups,” he said, holding up his hand at chest height.