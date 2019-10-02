Trevor Noah Puts ‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani on Trial for Impeachment

Since Rudy Giuliani is not officially a member of the Trump administration, he cannot be impeached. But that didn’t stop The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah from donning a judge’s wig and holding a trial for his impeachment Tuesday night.

“Welcome to the impeachment trial of Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to the president and courageous rabies survivor,” Noah said after banging his gavel. He began with the whistleblower complaint against the president, which names Giuliani as a “central figure” in the Ukraine scandal.

“Yes, it appears Rudy Giuliani was the anus of this entire operation,” Noah declared. “Everything passed through him and it stinks to high heaven.” The host joked that if you “Control-F” Giuliani’s name in the report, the screen will “light up like a motel bed under a black light.”

From there, he indicted Giuliani for incriminating his client “by saying far too much on TV,” most notably in his completely insane interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo last week. “It appears Giuliani was outsmarted by Chris Cuomo,” Noah said, “which in and of itself is a crime!”

And finally, Noah brought up the “most damning” charge of all: “being one crazy-ass motherfucker.” After playing a montage of his greatest hits from Fox News over the past few days, Noah said, “Clearly this man is out of control. I mean, it says a lot when you are the most unhinged person on Fox News.”

Delivering his verdict, Noah said, “On the charge of interfering in foreign affairs, acting as the president’s personal thug and just being an overall hot mess in breach of the Hot Mess Act of 1834, this court finds you, Rudolph William Dracula Giuliani, guilty!”