‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Thinks Donald Trump Is High as F*ck

“I know this might sound crazy, but just hear me out for a second,” The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah said on Thursday night after outlining Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s strict opposition to marijuana legalization. “I have a theory that President Donald Trump is always high.”

Noah admitted that he may have come up with this theory while he was high during the show’s 4/20 broadcast, but insisted that it still made sense even after he’d stopped being high. “But hear me out, because I think there’s strong evidence that the president is always high.”

“He forgets people’s names, he mixes up Iraq and Syria,” he continued, “and what do high people always do? They forget where they put things.” As Noah pointed out, Trump didn’t just lose his keys last week, he misplaced an entire aircraft carrier.

More evidence came in the form of Trump literally hugging the American flag during the presidential campaign and hanging out with an imaginary Easter Bunny earlier this week. What “sealed the deal” for Noah was Trump’s attempts to discuss his attack on Syria in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “But that was no match for the munchies,” he said of Trump’s bizarre tangent about the chocolate cake he was eating at the time.

“Why are you talking about cake when you just launched missiles into Syria?” Noah asked. But if Trump was totally baked, all of a sudden it all makes sense.