The Dangerous, Primal Terror of the Coronavirus

“As long as they have the disease, they remain unclean. They must live alone; they must live outside the camp.”

So says Leviticus 13:46, one of literally hundreds of biblical verses about disease, quarantine, skin rashes, seminal emissions, menstruation, and other markers of “impurity.”

And the Bible is not alone. In virtually every culture in the world, there are protocols for dealing with the sick and infirm—and most of them require that the diseased be placed far away from the healthy. To quarantine is human.