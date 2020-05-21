The Day One Colorado County Lost Its Own Dr. Fauci

Dr. Mark Wallace was the Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Colorado county where eight meat plant employees have died of COVID-19 and 280 others have tested positive.

Both physicians are extraordinarily dedicated and competent career public health officials. Fauci, as most of the country knows, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Wallace is the executive director of the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.

Both men place human lives and public safety first despite enormous pressure to cede to a political agenda and business interests in the midst of a pandemic that is killing tens of thousands worldwide.