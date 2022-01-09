The Decision Trump Made That May Destroy NYC Someday

Sir Isaac Newton coined the phrase that became his third law: Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. But this isn’t just true for science—it’s painfully true for politics, too.

Canadian author Stephen Marche, whose new book The Next Civil War: Dispatches from the American Future chronicles what he saw while reporting on the far right in Ohio, aka Oath Keepers’ country, came on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal to talk with host Molly Jong-Fast.

“Things feed into each other,” he explains. “Inequality feeds into bad electoral decisions, which leads to bad policies, which leads to…” Well, not great things. A prime example Marche gives is Donald Trump.