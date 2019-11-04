The ‘Deep State’ Strikes Back

Who will save us from this troublesome presidency? Not our elected officials in Congress, afraid of losing the next election. Not House members voting “no” on an impeachment inquiry, seeing nothing wrong with Donald Trump’s conduct. And not Trump’s appointees, afraid of his inhuman treatment of those who don’t jump at his every whim, and of losing the perks that come with their power.

It won’t be a quaking Secretary of Energy Rick Perry who said he won’t testify without a court order about Trump’s coordinated effort to get the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to interfere in the 2020 election or have his Javelin missiles to fight his well-armed enemy and Trump’s imaginary friend, Vladimir Putin, held up indefinitely.

But there’s another governing group, lately summoned from obscurity, to tell us what they’ve seen at the revolution to destroy government from the inside out and replace it with a secret one staffed by cronies like “private lawyer” Rudy Giuliani, Gordon Sondland, who bought his ambassadorship, and fake national security experts like Rep. Devin Nunes’s former assistant Kashyap Patel, now a White House aide. While Patel has no Ukraine expertise, he was ushered into meetings with Trump to protect the commander in chief from experts like Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who might annoy him with his knowledge.