The Democrats Are Blowing Impeachment

In the week where Democrats announced historic and fully-deserved articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, they also started blowing it and throwing away 2020.

Just as impeachment needs their complete focus, Democrats started talking about how the rest of the year could be devoted to “getting things done in Washington.” They want to “get it over with” and move on to “passing legislation that improves the lives of everyday Americans.”

I put those phrases in quotes, because they’re the usual generic political pablum vomited from the bowels of a hundred focus groups.