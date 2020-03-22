DOJ Wants to Shutter Shady Website Claiming to Sell Coronavirus ‘Medical Kits’
The Justice Department announced on Sunday that it has filed an enforcement action against a website fraudulently offering vaccine kits for the novel coronavirus and seeking to profit from the health crisis. The civil complaint against the operators of coronavirusmedicalkit.com says the website claims to sell World Health Organization vaccine kits, even though there is no vaccine for the virus. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is calling for the immediate shutdown of the website. “The Department of Justice will not tolerate criminal exploitation of this national emergency for personal gain,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt. “We will use every resource at the government’s disposal to act quickly to shut down these most despicable of scammers, whether they are defrauding consumers, committing identity theft, or delivering malware.”