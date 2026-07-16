The Disturbing Gift Kesha Collects From Her Fans

Pop star Kesha has been collecting her fans’ teeth to make jewelry, she has revealed. “The teeth started when I became obsessed with my fans,” the pop star, 39, told the Las Culturistas podcast. “Someone was like, ‘My child lost their teeth,’ and I was like, ‘Can I have them because I want to make jewelry out of them?’” The TiK ToK singer says she has since made a necklace, an earring, a belt, and a crown. “Oh, the crown is wild,” she admitted. She told the podcast that her new hobby “freaks out straight men,” adding, “I just started putting them around my home in little jars.” The two-time Grammy nominee kicked off “The Freedom Tour” in May. “I need to, like, stop waiting for permission to really live,” she said. Kesha and her producer, Dr. Luke, were involved in a highly publicized decade-long legal battle over a sexual assault allegation, pushing the musician to a five-year hiatus from making music. The case was settled in 2023.