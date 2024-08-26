The DNC May Have Been a Massive COVID Superspreader Event
SOMETHING’S GOING AROUND
Attendees of the Democratic National Convention are testing positive for COVID-19. Those include members of Kamala Harris’ campaign staff, according to NBC News—though the network’s sources reported that the cases were so far mild and that there were no concerns about it affecting the overall operation. It wasn’t just staff who got sick after the event, either—attendees began posting online about contracting the virus after the DNC wrapped on Thursday. “You put 20,000 people in an 18,000-person building, it’s bound to happen,” said Jaimey Sexton, a political consultant who attended the convention, adding that he knew people personally who are now sick. “You could ask anybody who was planning an event, they know somebody who has Covid,” he added. The convention, which experienced overflow crowds throughout its multi-day festivities, had no health-related requirements for attendees. A rise in DNC related Covid infections comes as the US experiences its largest summer surge in cases since July 2022, and as cases rise worldwide.