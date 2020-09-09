The Donald Trump of North Carolina Is Doing Even Worse Than the Real One

Dan Forest stood on stage presiding in front of the crowd that had come to see Donald Trump in North Carolina Tuesday, a potential public health nightmare of not enough masks and too many people, and declared: “This looks like freedom.”

But before he could even start rattling off all the things he’d do as governor to people who weren’t there to hear him speak, the state’s Republican lieutenant governor chose to indulge once again in a baseless, strange, and shocking idea about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s future.

“We all know that Sleepy Joe's not gonna make it. Not very long anyway. That’s sad to say,” Forest said as he tried to paint a dire picture to the GOP crowd in Winston-Salem about what would happen if Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, became president.