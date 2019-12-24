The Down Comforter from Snowe Was the Keep to Making My Bed So Much More Comfortable
When it comes to comforters, one kind reigns supreme (for me, at least), and that’s down comforters. Sure, it’s annoying to stuff one of these guys into a duvet cover every few weeks when you have to do laundry, but honestly, the end result is worth it. That’s especially true, if you have a great down comforter, specifically something like the Snowe down comforter.
Three years ago, when my husband and I moved into our house together, I immediately knew I wanted to purchase a new down comforter for our bedroom. I didn’t want to spend a lot, though, so I went to Target and picked out an $80 option, despite my mom’s (wise) advice to spend more on a nicer one.
For two years, that comforter was… fine. It was, you know, a comforter. But it just wasn’t the magical down comforter experience I had heard about, and I was finally ready to splurge on something more pricey. I did a lot of research online and settled on a down comforter from Snowe, which had great reviews and came at a reasonable price point. I was looking for something that was lightweight but still relatively warm. My husband is a sweaty sleeper, while I am basically always chilly, and I needed something that would leave us both happy and comfortable.
Made of ethically sourced French down and covered in cotton, it certainly looked like it would be a good fit for us. I opted for the Lightweight option over the All-Season option for my husband’s sake (and the sake of my time spent doing laundry). The Lightweight has 40% less fill than the All-Season, and is made for those who tend to be super warm while sleeping, while the All-Season is meant for those who run cold.
After just a few weeks of using the Snowe down comforter, I knew I had made the right choice—and a year later, I can say I definitely made the right choice. The comforter is super lightweight, just like the name implies. Although it feels and looks quite thin, it manages to keep me warm and my husband comfortable. He actually hasn’t had a super sweaty night since we bought the thing, which is a miracle in itself.
Aside from the wonderful temperature control that somehow works for both of us, I love that the Snowe doesn’t bunch up in weird little down-filled balls. My old down comforter used to get clumpy, especially after I washed it, and it drove me crazy. This one stays even throughout, even after over a year of use. And speaking of washing, this one can be thrown in the machine and isn’t dry clean only, like some down comforters out there.
It’s also super soft and luxurious-feeling, so much so that I wish I didn’t even have to cover it with a duvet. Overall, it was 100 percent worth the extra money—I only wish I had known about it three years ago.
Snowe Down Comforter - Lightweight, Queen
