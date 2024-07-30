The Dude Abides Kamala: Jeff Bridges Joins ‘White Dudes for Harris Fundraiser

Jeff Bridges, whose portrayal of slacker Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski in 1998’s The Big Lebowski spawned an annual festival and even a religion, emphatically endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign during a “White Dudes For Harris” Zoom fundraising call Monday night.

“I qualify, man. I’m white, I’m a dude, and I’m for Harris,” he said on the call, which he fielded from a recliner in a garage.

After commending President Joe Biden for “passing the baton so beautifully,” Bridges said he was supporting Harris for a number of reasons.

“A woman president—how exciting! And her championing of women’s rights—I’m for that. I’m for all her stances on the environment and taking care of our children, you know—all of her leadership on that is wonderful and something that I can get behind.”

Monday’s themed fundraiser, which amassed $3 million in just over an hour on air as of publication, comes on the heels of similarly-themed efforts for Black women, Black men, and white women—the latter raising $11 million, according to organizers.

“We are organizing ourselves this time because we aren’t going to sit around and let the MAGA crowd bully other white guys into voting for a hateful and divisive ideology,” Ross Morales Rocketto, a progressive operative who founded the group, said in a statement to the Associated Press Monday.

The “White Women for Harris” call was also particularly successful, attracting more than 160,000 participants on its Zoom call, which repeatedly crashed due to the strain on the software. The event was headlined by a number of celebrities, including the singer Pink and U.S. soccer legend Megan Rapinoe.