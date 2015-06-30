The Dumbest Stuff Donald Trump Has Ever Said

America’s favorite faux-political shock jock came back with a vengeance two weeks ago when, during a press conference to announce his candidacy for the presidency, he characterized all Mexican immigrants as drug-peddling rapists.

“The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else’s problems,” he said. “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

The comments ended up getting both him and his television programs (the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants) booted from NBC. After a public pressure campaign that racked up more than 200,000 petition signatures, the network decried his words as “derogatory.” Trump, as to be expected, railed against NBC. Instead of apologizing for his words, he later asserted that his stance on immigration “is correct.”

It’s not the first time Trump has insulted America’s southern neighbor. This past February, when Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu took home an Oscar for his film Birdman, Trump offered dubious congratulations. “Well it was a great night for Mexico, as usual in this country… It was a great night… for Mexico. This guy kept getting up and up and up. I said, you know, what’s he doing? He’s walking away with all the gold.”

Trump has a long history of offending the kind of broad demographics that other candidates might be working to impress for, you know, election-winning purposes. Here’s a roundup of the most cringe-worthy quotes that he uttered aloud or posted on his colorful Twitter account.

On African-Americans:

“I have a great relationship with the Blacks. I’ve always had a great relationship with the Blacks.”

“Laziness is a trait in blacks.”

On African-Americans and Jews:

“Black guys counting my money! I hate it. The only kind of people I want counting my money are little short guys that wear yarmulkes every day.”

On women:

“All of the women on The Apprentice flirted with me—consciously or unconsciously. That’s to be expected.”

“I think the only difference between me and the other candidates is that I’m more honest and my women are more beautiful.”

“You know, it doesn’t really matter what [the media] write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass.”

Particularly well-known liberal women:

On Rosie O’Donnell: “You take a look at her, she’s a slob. She talks like a, like a truck driver.”

“.@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision.”

After retweeting another user (“@mplefty67: If Hillary Clinton can’t satisfy her husband what makes her thing she can satisfy America?’ @realDonaldTrump #2016president”), Trump made a rare retraction and deleted it. His spokesperson later claimed it was posted by a campaign staffer.

On religion:

“What a convenient mistake: @BarackObama issued a statement for Kwanza (sic) but failed to issue one for Christmas.”

“There is something on that birth certificate—maybe religion, maybe it says he’s a Muslim, I don’t know. Maybe he doesn’t want that. Or. he may not have one,” he told Laura Ingraham regarding the ever-mysterious birth circumstances and religious affiliation of Barack Obama.

On environmental degradation:

“It’s freezing and snowing in New York. We need global warming!”

“Remember, new ‘environmentally friendly’ lightbulbs can cause cancer. Be careful: the idiots who came up with this stuff don’t care.”

On foreign policy:

“I rented him a piece of land,” he told Fox News about his relationship with Muammar Qaddafi. “He paid me more for one night than the land was worth for two years, and then I didn’t let him use the land. That’s what we should be doing. I don’t want to use the word ‘screwed’, but I screwed him.”

“To the victor belong the spoils,” he said to Bill O’Reilly, about his stance of staying in Iraq after the war. Therefore he would “stay and we keep the oil.”

“China’s Communist Party has now publicly praised Obama’s reelection. They have never had it so good. Will own America soon.”

On celebrity relationships he has no stake in:

"Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.”

“.@katyperry is no bargain, but I don’t like John Mayer—he dates and tells—be careful Katy (just watch!)."

And most offensive of all—an unlikely claim about his intellectual superiority:

“Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest—and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure. It’s not your fault.”